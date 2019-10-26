Davenport man charged in Friday night shots fired incident

A Davenport man is facing charges after shooting someone, striking a vehicle and a building.

Davenport police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of East 37th Friday night at 7:50 p.m.

Police searched the area and found fired cartridge cases in the parking lot and a building was also struck by gunfire.

At 10:58 p.m. police responded to the same area regarding the same shots fired call. A victim who had been shot earlier in the night was identified and a vehicle damaged by gunfire was also found.

Then at 11:44 p.m. officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's car.

Police arrested 24-year-old Darvill Bragg of Davenport. A firearm was also found in his car. He is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.