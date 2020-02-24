Davenport man charged in Saturday morning eluding case

A Davenport man was arrested early Saturday after police say he led them on a high-speed chase following a report of gunfire in Davenport.

Collin Mylik Rush-Brantley, 26, faces charges of felony and misdemeanor eluding, operating while under the influence-second offense, interference with official acts, driving while under suspension, driving while license revoked, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

He posted $7,000 through a bail bond company was released from the Scott County Jail, court records show.

Rush-Brantley will make an initial appearance on the charges Tuesday.

At 12:14 a.m. Saturday, Davenport police were at 11th Street and Pershing Avenue for a report of gunfire, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses said a white Chevy Impala was involved in the shooting. Rush-Brantley was seen by officers driving a similar vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A Davenport officer tried to stop the vehicle. Rush-Brantley pulled into the parking of Hilltop Grocery, then took off from the officer, according to the affidavit.

He ran through multiple stop signs and red lights at speeds approximately twice the posted speed limit while attempting to elude police, according to the affidavit.

At 12:40 a.m., a state trooper was notified by Davenport officers that they were involved in a pursuit with the Chevy Impala.

The trooper caught up with the chase and took over, according to the affidavit.

The trooper was eventually able to stop the vehicle at Charlotte and Federal streets. Rush-Brantley tried to run away, according to the affidavit.

Officers noticed the smell of alcohol on him when he was taken into custody. A preliminary breath test administered at the Scott County Jail showed he had a blood alcohol content of .078, according to the affidavit.

Rush-Brantley also admitted to taking prescription medication for depression, according to the affidavit.

ORIGINAL: The Davenport Police Department confirmed they responded to a shots fired call at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the incident at Pershing Ave. and E. 12th Street.

Approximately 20 minutes later, police said they were involved in a pursuit in Davenport, which resulted in at least one arrest.

TV6 is working to confirm details on both incidents.

Police could not say if the two are related.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV6 as more information becomes available.