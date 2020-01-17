Davenport man charged in Thursday night robbery in Bettendorf

A Davenport man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he and three others robbed a man and woman and hit one of them with a gun in Bettendorf Thursday night.

24-year-old James Thai Hua was booked into the Scott County Jail early Friday on charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession with intent to deliver Xanax, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and interference with official acts, a misdemeanor.

Police say the incident happened Thursday night in the 2500 block of Cypress Drive in Bettendorf, where Hua and three others met with the man and woman for a marijuana deal.

Hua got inside the vehicle and an unnamed co-defendant placed a firearm to the man’s temple and demanded money, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man and woman turned over two wallets before the man was hit in the back of the head with the gun and then forcefully removed from the vehicle and kicked. Hua and the others then left the scene, according to the affidavit.

A short time later, officers saw Hua in the area and could see the outline of a firearm in his front sweatshirt pocket.

He ran and officers lost sight of him for a short period. When he was arrested, officers found 22 grams of marijuana, approximately 80 Xanax bars, and a cell phone.

The woman identified him as the person who got into the back of the vehicle to facilitate the drug deal.

Hua admitted to being present at the robbery but denied any involvement or knowledge that a robbery was going to take place, according to the affidavit.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the phone and found messages that indicated that he sells marijuana and that Hua talked to one of the victims via Snapchat before the incident.

Officers did find two magazines with ammunition in the area where he ran. Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said a gun was later located.

Hua is a convicted felon and is currently on probation on a theft charge, according to the affidavit.