Davenport man charged in connection with Tuesday night robbery

A Davenport man is facing charges in connection with a robbery in downtown Davenport Tuesday night.

Police say around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Main Street for a reported robbery. They say 59-year-old James Henderson approached the victim from behind and grabbed him. He then displayed a knife and pointed the blade towards the victim.

Police say Henderson then pushed the victim onto the ground and took the victim's wallet from his pocket. Henderson dropped the knife at some point during the altercation.

Henderson left the scene on foot and started walking south on Main Street, getting rid of the wallet near the intersection of W 3rd Street and Main Street, according to police.

They say Henderson admitted the knife found at the scene was his. After he was read his Miranda rights, they say he made a statement admitting to pushing the victim to the ground and taking his wallet.

During the arrest, police found a glass pipe containing copper mesh on one end in Henderson's sock. They say the pipe is commonly used for the consumption of crack cocaine.

As a result, Henderson was charged with 1st Degree Robbery and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.