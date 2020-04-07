Davenport man charged with biting, pointing gun at someone

A Davenport man was arrested Monday night after police say he bit someone in the face and pointed a gun at them during an argument in March.

Demarius Lorenzo Johnson, 23, faces two counts of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony, third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

Davenport police responded around 9:40 a.m. March 24 to the 1400 block of Scott Street for a report of a robbery.

Officers learned that Johnson and another person were arguing and fighting over a cell phone, according to an arrest affidavit.

During the argument, Johnson bit the right side of the person's face while trying to take the phone, according to the affidavit.

The bite caused imprints of his teeth to be visible for several hours, according to the affidavit.

Johnson then pointed a Ruger .22-caliber rifle at the person’s face and said “keep playing with me” in a threatening manner, according to the affidavit.

He took the victim’s phone, valued at over $1,000, and destroyed it, according to the affidavit.

Officers located Johnson Monday in the 1600 block of West 29th Street. When approached, he ran away and was arrested after jumping in a creek to get away, according to the affidavit.

Officers searched an apartment on West 29th Street and found a stolen Ruger 10-22 .22-caliber rifle in a bag that Johnson was seen carrying when they arrived at the residence, according to the affidavit.

Johnson was convicted of felony theft in 2016 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

At the time of his arrest, Johnson also was wanted on an escape charge. According to court records, he failed to return the Davenport Work Release Center on Jan. 5.

