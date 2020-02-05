Davenport man charged with cutting man with a knife Tuesday night

A Davenport man was in the Scott County Jail Wednesday morning after police say he went into a man’s apartment and cut him with a knife Tuesday night.

Johnnie Carlos Campbell, 37, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

He is expected to make an appearance Wednesday morning in Scott County Court via video arraignment.

At 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of West 3rd Street for a report of a stabbing.

According to an arrest affidavit, a man told police Campbell went into his apartment and cut him with a knife.

The man had what appeared to be a small bleeding slashing wound to his right abdomen, according to the affidavit.

