Davenport man charged with felon in possession of a firearm

A Davenport man has been charged after police say he drove away from police when police tried to initiate a stop.

Police say on Saturday, April 27 just before 11:45 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of West 10th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle sitting on a driveway.

Police say 31-year-old Cameron Howard, of Davenport, was in the vehicle when police approached him. Police say Howard drove away from police when they tried approaching him. Officers say they ordered him to stop, however, Howard kept driving away from the area.

Howard then slowed down in the 1500 block of West 8th street according to police. Police say Howard exited the vehicle and then fell to the ground in the boulevard between the sidewalk and the road. Howard ignored orders, according to police, and then left on foot. Officials say Howard was taken into custody a short time later.

Police say they found a gun near the spot where Howard fell, saying it was within 5 feet of where he fell.

Howard had previous felony convictions from 2015 and 2006.

Howard is now being charged with two felony counts. One of them is for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and the other is Interference with a Firearm.