Davenport man charged with gang participation and being in possession of firearm

An 18-year-old Davenport man is being charged after police say they found marijuana and a gun inside a car he was in.

Police say they had a valid search warrant for Kevon Jackson when they searched the car he was in on Tuesday, Dec. 11. Officers say Jackson was detained during the search when officers located a loaded Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic handgun inside the vehicle. Officers say it was in plain sight and had an extended magazine and the serial number "obliterated."

Officers say they also found nine individual amounts of packaged marijuana and a digital scale. The marijuana weighed 40.35 grams according to police. Officers say the marijuana inside the car was consistent with narcotic trafficking. Officers also found two phones inside the vehicle, one of which had received a text asking to purchase marijuana.

Officers say Jackson is an adjudicated delinquent in the state of Iowa referencing a felony conviction for Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon. That status prohibits him from possession a gun.

Jackson is a member of the West Side Mafia hybrid street gang according to officials. Officers say part of their investigation showed phone calls between Jackson and other members of the gang at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Officials say Jackson discussed assisting other members getting released from prison, selling drugs and possessing guns.

Jackson is being charged with Criminal Gang Participation, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession with Intent to Deliver.