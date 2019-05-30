Davenport man charged with insurance fraud

A Davenport insurance agent has been charged with fraud and theft following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau.

According to a news release, 35-year-old Jonathan Adam Schlue is charged with four counts of fraudulent sales practices, fraudulent submissions, two counts of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and one count of 2nd-degree theft. Officials say Schlue’s arrest relates to his role in the sale of supplemental health insurance plans.

He was arrested at his home by the Iowa State Patrol and released from the Scott County Jail after posting $25,000 bond.

State officials say people should review their insurance policies when they are issued to make sure they are getting the product they request and meets their needs.

There is a free-look-period in which consumers can carefully review the details of a policy. If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Iowa Insurance Division office at 877-955-1212 or visit https://iid.iowa.gov.

