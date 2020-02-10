Davenport man charged with sexual abuse

A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old child in December.

Mario Rynel Bassett, 45, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Monday morning.

Bassett also is wanted on an interstate detainer out of Rock Island County, online jail records show.

According to arrest affidavits, Davenport police were contacted about the abuse on Dec. 8.

Police say in the affidavits that Bassett had sexual contact with the child over the child’s clothing.

No other information was available Monday.

