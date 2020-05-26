Davenport man charged with sexually abusing child

A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually abused a child more than three times over several years.

Mark Allen Bennett, 43, was booked into the Scott County Jail around 10:30 a.m. on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

He remained in the jail as of late Tuesday afternoon.

On May 18, the Davenport Police Department began an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Bennett, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said in the affidavit Bennett committed a sex act on a child younger than 12 “in excess of three times” from the time the child was six to 12.

He admitted to the abuse, according to the affidavit.