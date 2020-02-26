Davenport man charged with shooting at Davenport home

A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

Corey Drew Day, 34, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m. Feb. 19, Davenport police responded to the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street for a report of gunfire.

Officers located five spent .380-caliber casings in the street, according to an arrest affidavit.

An investigation revealed Day fired the rounds that struck an occupied home, according to the affidavit.

He admitted to police that he fired the rounds and a .380-caliber pistol was located in his home, according to the affidavit.

No injuries were reported.

