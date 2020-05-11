Davenport man charged with shooting at vehicle April 29

A 23-year-old Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he shot at a vehicle in late April.

Gabriel Juras faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, going armed with intent, a Class D felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He also faces charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons and trafficking stolen weapons for an incident that occurred Sunday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport officers responded around 11:40 a.m. April 29 to 53rd and Sheridan streets for a report of gunfire.

Officers canvassed the area and located fired cartridge cases. Preliminary information described a disturbance between motorists that escalated into gunfire, police have said.

Police say in the arrest affidavit Juras pointed a firearm at the alleged victim while he was driving.

He followed the alleged victim in his vehicle, got out on foot in the 5200 block of Sheridan Street, and fired at the vehicle as it drove by, according to the arrest affidavit.

Juras has no valid permit to carry a firearm, according to the arrest affidavit.

At 7:52 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to the 600 block of West 64th Street for a report of a weapon being displayed.

According to an arrest affidavit, a man reported that Juras and another male that he knew pulled in front of his house in a gray Nissan Sedan.

The man said he looked out the window and made eye contact with the occupants of the car. Juras pointed a firearm at him from the driver-side window of the Nissan, according to the affidavit.

Juras and the other male, who was not named in the affidavit, came to the door and began knocking on it with the firearm, according to the affidavit.

Officers responding to the area saw a gray Nissan Sentra driving southbound on Welcome Way and pulled it over.

The co-defendant, who was in the front passenger seat, had a loaded .22-caliber Walther P22 pistol in his waistband.

On Monday, a family member of Juras reported a theft of her firearm the day before.

The firearm reported stolen was the same firearm discovered in the co-defendant's possession, according to the affidavit.

Bond in both cases was set at $21,000 cash or surety. Juras remained in the Scott County Jail late Monday morning.

Court records show he will be arraigned June 4.