Davenport man charged with shooting at vehicle in May

A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday after police say he shot at a vehicle in May.

Matthew William Ponciano, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Thursday morning via video arraignment.

Davenport police responded around 10:47 p.m. May 20 to a report of gunfire in the parking lot near 100 Main Street.

Police said in an arrest affidavit Ponciano fired a handgun at an occupied vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot. Two people were inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle was struck once on the passenger side and a projectile was later removed by officers. Ponciano was identified as the shooter through a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

He has pending charges of carrying weapons, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a separate incident.

At 8:40 p.m. May 30, Davenport police responded to the 400 block of West 4th Street after a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy observed a suspect from a previous encounter, according to an arrest affidavit.

An officer made contact with the occupants of a vehicle and identified one of them as the suspect who threw rocks at the Scott County Courthouse earlier that day, according to the affidavit.

The officer observed a pistol holster and exposed muzzle of a pistol in the waistband of Ponciano, who also was in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

He does not have a permit to carry the firearm, according to the affidavit. He admitted to police that he received the pistol and concealed it, according to the affidavit.

During a search, officers found a bag containing 25 pills of Gabapentin, which is used to treat seizures. Ponciano did not have a valid prescription for the pills, according to the affidavit.

Officers also located a working black digital scale, an additional holster, and numerous loose ammunition, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Ponciano will be arraigned July 2 in that case.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said a juvenile was charged in the rock-throwing incident.