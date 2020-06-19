Davenport man charged with stealing dogs at gunpoint

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say he and person stole two dogs at gunpoint in May.

Demarquez Donnta Dothard-Hanes, 23, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Bond was set Friday at $25,000 cash or surety. He will be arraigned July 9, court record show.

Davenport police responded around 3:45 p.m. May 5 to the Country Inn and Suites in the 100 block of East 55th Street for a report of a robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dothard-Hanes and an unnamed co-defendant arranged to meet with a man to buy two dogs from him.

The man handed one of the co-defendants, while the other filled out paperwork, according to the affidavit.

When the man asked about being paid, one of the co-defendants pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him, according to the affidavit.

Dothard-Hanes and the co-defendant then fled without paying for the dogs, according to the affidavit.

Court records show an arrest warrant was issued earlier this week for Dothard-Hanes.

