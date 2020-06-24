Davenport man charged with trying to entice minor through Facebook Messenger

A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he tried to entice a minor through Facebook Messenger earlier this month.

Frederick Samuel Vogt, 40, faces one count of enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Court records show he posted $5,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail and late Tuesday morning.

He will make an initial appearance in court Wednesday, court records show.

Davenport police responded to a 911 call around 5:14 p.m. June 18 regarding a report of an enticement of a minor, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scott County District Court.

According to the affidavit, Vogt enticed a minor younger than 16 “with the intent to commit an illegal sex act upon or sexual exploitation of the minor” by using Facebook Messenger.

Vogt admitted to engaging with the minor through Facebook Messenger, according to the affidavit.