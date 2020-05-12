Davenport man charged with trying to run over state trooper Saturday

A Davenport who served time in prison for intentionally striking a Davenport police squad car in 2016 is facing new charges after police say he tried to run over an Iowa State trooper early Saturday.

Rodricco Radell Parks Jr., 23, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, a Class B felony, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony, failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, eluding, a Class D felony, assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, and operating while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.

He will be arraigned June 4. Bond was Tuesday morning at $73,000 cash-only.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Iowa State Patrol:

Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, a trooper tried to pull over an SUV that was speeding, driving recklessly, and had registration violations.

The vehicle came to a stop at 13th and Warren streets before the trooper initiated the traffic stop. A woman was driving the vehicle.

The trooper pulled over in front of the vehicle to try and block it from taking off as the trooper approached the driver’s side.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, a woman jumped out of the driver’s seat and the front seat passenger, later identified as Parks, jumped into the driver’s seat.

The trooper opened the driver’s door to try and stop Parks from putting the vehicle into gear. Parks, with the door open, put the vehicle into reverse and tried to run over the trooper.

The trooper was able to push enough pressure on the open door to escape before being dragged underneath the car.

The trooper returned to his squad car and initiated a pursuit after notifying dispatch of the situation.

During the short chase, the SUV exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 mph multiple times, failed to obey traffic control devices, improper lane usage, failed to stop at a safe and assured distance and failed to use a seat belt.

The vehicle crashed with another SUV at the intersection of Marquette Street and 3rd Street after going through a solid red light.

Parks was the only person injured. A records check showed he is barred from driving.

The trooper had brief contact with Parks before EMS arrived on the scene and noticed multiple signs of impairment including an odor of alcohol on his breath, bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech.

Officers found a can of hard iced tea and an open bottle of wine in the vehicle, and approximately two ounces of methamphetamine outside of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Parks was sentenced in March 2017 to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor.

About 11:40 p.m. July 18, 2016, Davenport police responded to the 1300 block of Ripley Street for a report of gunfire.

According to court records, a witness provided information on a possible suspect vehicle, which speeding away from the scene.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Rockingham Road just after midnight July 19.

Parks, the driver, refused to obey the officer's commands and intentionally drove the car at an officer who was standing outside his marked squad car, according to court records.

The officer was able to get out of the path of the car and Parks struck the squad car two separate times, according to court records.

Two officers fired their service weapons at Parks, who drove over the curb and fled west on Rockingham Road.

The vehicle was later found in the 500 block of Pine Street, according to court records.

Parks was taken by private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound.

He later was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street and then to University Hospitals, Iowa City. He was arrested in October 2016.

No criminal charges were filed against the officers.