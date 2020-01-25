Davenport man convicted for sexual exploitation of a child

A jury has convicted a Davenport man for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Wednesday afternoon, a federal jury gave a guilty verdict to Timothy Fredrickson, 30, of Davenport, Iowa.

According to over two days of testimony, officials say Frederickson had been communicating with a 16-year-old girl over the internet. He directed the girl to produce and send him sexually explicit content. His sentencing has been scheduled for June 2, 2020. Frederickson faces a minimum of 15 to 30 years in prison.