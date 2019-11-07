Davenport man dies after shooting Wednesday night

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Davenport.

Police say on Wednesday, Nov. 6, shortly after 11 p.m., they were called the 1900 block of West 40th Street in reference to a shots fired call.

While on scene, officers were notified of a shooting victim who had arrived at Genesis by a private vehicle and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Frederick Ewing, of Davenport.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "Crime Reports by Motorola".