Davenport man discovers 1930s news film in basement

Business owner Rodney Sebastian made a remarkable discovery soon after he purchased an old building in downtown Davenport.

While cleaning out the basement, Sebastian found two dozen 35-millimeter movie film reels containing footage of news events occurring during the Great Depression.

Labels on the film canisters indicate they bear images ranging from the 1931 rededication of President Lincoln's tomb in Springfield, Illinois to the Chicago World's Fair in 1934.

Soon after Sebastian discovered the film, he discovered how challenging it can be converting it to a format in which it can be viewed with today’s technology.

Thirty-five-millimeter movie film is a rare find today because back in the 1930s it was primarily used only by movie production companies (the general public used 8MM and 16MM formats).

Companies that today digitize old film often do not find it cost effective to invest in equipment to handle 35MM, so finding a business in the Midwest that can do it can be a challenge.

Also, mailing 35MM movie film to companies in New York or Los Angeles that can handle it creates another problem: Sebastian’s film, like a lot of motion picture film from the 1930s, contains flammable nitrate which is illegal to send through the U.S. Postal Service.

Sebastian approached KWQC TV6 for help, and after several days of investigating we found a unique organization three hours away from the Quad Cities that could help.

We made the drive to the Chicago Film Archives to hand-deliver a sample of Sebastian’s film that was originally shot in Springfield, Illinois in June of 1931.

Watch the above video to see the footage from the rededication of President Lincoln’s tomb, brought back to life more than eight decades later.