Davenport man facing charges after firing gun at residence

A Davenport man was arrested early Sunday after police say he fired a gun and struck the front door of a home following an argument.

Devin Michael Sird, 23, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a short barrel rifle or shotgun, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, failure to affix drug tax stamp, carrying weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The most serious charge, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Court records show Sird posted $10,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing May 27.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Scott Street for a report of gunfire.

Sird had left voicemails and texted a woman for several days and made threats to shoot her boyfriend, according to an arrest affidavit.

After Sird arrived at the house, the woman and several others came outside to confront him and an argument ensued. Sird displayed a silver handgun, according to the affidavit.

Sird fired one round and struck the front door after the woman and the others went back inside, according to the affidavit.

He was later located at his home in the 600 block of West 17th Street, according to the affidavit.

Officers searched his vehicle and found spent casings in the back seat of his vehicle. No gun was found in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A short barrel shotgun was located inside Sird's home, according to the affidavit. Officers also found a large amount of raw marijuana, digital scales, bongs, and pipes, according to the affidavit.