Davenport man facing charges in April 4 police chase

A Davenport man was behind bars Sunday on charges stemming from a chase with police earlier this month.

Tyrique Jamal Vesey, 21, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Saturday morning on charges of eluding, a Class D felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He also was cited for reckless driving.

Court records show Vesey was released from the jail on his own recognizance Sunday and will remain under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

He has a preliminary hearing on April 22.

Just before 3 p.m. April 4, Davenport police responded to the 500 block of East 15th Street after receiving reports of gunfire.

Officers noticed a blue 2014 Chevrolet Impala believed to be involved in the shooting driving westbound across West 13th Street from Brady Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers attempted to pull over the Chevrolet Impala at East 14th and Harrison streets, but the car failed to stop, and officers chased the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle failed to stop at several stop signs and red stoplights and drove at speeds reaching 70 mph in 35 mph zones, according to the affidavit.

The chase ended when the Chevrolet Impala tried to avoid stop sticks, lost control and struck a tree at East Central Park and Tremont avenues, according to the affidavit.

The front-seat passenger and co-defendant suffered several injuries to his knees and face from the collision and was transported to Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, according to the affidavit.

Officers located Vesey in the driver seat of the vehicle. A loaded Beretta PX4 Storm handgun was found on him, according to the affidavit.

Vesey does not have a valid conceal carry permit that allows him to conceal the gun, according to the affidavit.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Vesey on Friday.