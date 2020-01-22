Davenport man facing charges in I-280 crash in Milan Tuesday night

A Davenport man is facing a driving under the influence charge following a crash on Interstate 280 westbound in Milan Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened at 7:20 p.m.

A 2018 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David S. Jacob, 23, of Bradenton, Florida, was traveling in the left lane and passing a 1991 Nissan passenger car, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan, Stanley W. Grzyb, 53, of Davenport, said he swerved to miss a piece of ice that fell off the truck in front of him.

He lost control of the car, struck the guardrail, spun back out into traffic and struck the passenger side of the trailer, according to police.

The crash disabled the Nissan, which blocked westbound traffic for about 25 minutes.

The car was towed from the scene. The scene was cleared and traffic resumed normal flow around 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Grzyb was charged with driving under the influence and improper lane usage, according to police.