Davenport man facing drug charges after apartment searched

A Davenport man is facing charges after police say they found cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and other items in his apartment early Wednesday.

Cameron Depaul Oliver, 31, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of failure to affix drug stamp.

Agents with the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group searched the home around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday at Oliver’s apartment in the 5900 block of Elmore Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Agents found more than 9 grams of cocaine; 0.2 grams of crack cocaine; nearly 170 grams of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

They also found four digital scales, two of which had cocaine residue and one with marijuana “shake," packaging materials, a metal pipe used to smoke marijuana, and cash, according to the affidavit.

The cocaine and crack cocaine charges are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the remaining charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.

