Davenport man facing several sex abuse counts to a child under 12 years of age

According to court documents, Keith Allen Shrum II,30, of Davenport was arrested Thursday, August 29th, 2019 for sexual abuse of a minor.

Court documents show Shrum is facing ten counts of 2nd Degree Sex Abuse of a child under the age of 12.

The police report shows the arrest stems from incidents during the date range 08/04/2017 - 10/06/2018. Police opened the investigation on Sunday, August 26th, 2019.

The report says Shrum admitted to "committing sex acts with the victim under the age of 12 more than 10 times."

Court records show Shrum will be appointed a public defender. His arraignment in Scott County Court will be September 19th, 2019 at 11 A.M.