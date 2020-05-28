Davenport man gets probation, suspended sentence for pointing gun at man during argument

A Davenport man who pleaded guilty to pointing a gun at a man during an argument over a video game in September was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation.

Michael T. Dora, 26, also was given a suspended sentence of up to two years in prison. However, he will not have to serve the sentence if he completes probation.

He pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, in Scott County District Court. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of going armed with intent, a Class D felony, at sentencing.

Davenport police were dispatched around 11 a.m. Sept. 26 to the playground area at the Westview Terrace Apartments in the 7200 block of Hillandale Road for a report of a person with a gun.

According to court documents, Dora was armed with a handgun when he confronted a man about money owed for a video game. The man had his young son with him during the incident.

Dora pulled out the handgun during the argument and threatened the man, who grabbed the handgun and tried to get it away from him, according to court documents.

The man was unable to get the gun away from him and ran from the area with his child. Dora pointed the gun at the man and tried to fire it, but it did not go off because the magazine had fallen out during the struggle, according to court documents.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to court documents.

According to his written plea, Dora admitted to displaying and pointing the gun at the man during the argument.