Davenport man given suspended prison sentence, probation in 2019 gunfire incident

A Davenport man accused of firing at someone in the parking lot of a bar in January 2019 was given a suspended sentence of up to five years in prison.

Kendrick J. Jones, 30, also was placed on three years of probation by District Court Judge Patrick McElyea during a sentencing hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court, court records show.

If he successfully completes the terms of his probation, Jones will not have to serve the prison sentence.

Jones pleaded guilty in January to intimidation with a dangerous weapon-threats only, a Class D felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Scott County prosecutors dismissed additional charges of reckless use of a firearm and driving while barred during Thursday’s sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court.

Davenport officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 26, 2019, to the Pour House, 1502 W. Locust St., for a report of a person with a gun in the parking lot.

Police say Jones was seen on camera firing a pistol in the direction of a man. Multiple witnesses also told officers they saw Jones firing the gun, according to police.

Jones and the man got into a scuffle when the man tried to disarm him, according to police.

A pistol with a shell casing still in the ejection port was located at the scene. Shell casings were also located where the incident took place, according to police.

Court records show Jones, who had been free on bond, was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jones struck a woman in the face multiple times, leaving her with a blood inner lip.

He has a bench trial on the charge on May 8, according to court records.

