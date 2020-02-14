Davenport man given suspended sentence, probation in attempted business robbery

A Davenport man was given a suspended four-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation for trying to rob a Bettendorf business with a steak knife in August.

William Earl Bartmess, 51, pleaded guilty in December in Scott County District Court to assault while displaying a weapon and carrying weapons. Both charges are aggravated misdemeanors.

Prosecutors dismissed the more serious charge of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, at a sentencing hearing Wednesday.

At 8:42 p.m. Aug. 21, Bartmess went into Tobacco Outlet Plus, 2312 State St., wearing a ski mask over his face and socks on his hands.

According to court documents, he went to the counter and displayed a steak knife and told the clerk to give him money. The clerk and another store employee refused to give him money and Bartmess left and walked west from the store.

Officers found him less than a block from the store, according to court documents. He was still carrying the ski mask and socks, and officers found the knife in his pocket.

Two witnesses identified Bartmess as the person who tried to rob the store, according to court documents.