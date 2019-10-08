Davenport man out on bond; charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

A 24-year-old man from Davenport is being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court documents show that 24-year-old Dustin McKittrick, of Davenport, had images on his phone that showed two different minors engaging in prohibited sexual acts.

Documents state a forensic exam was done on McKittrick's phone and that there were two separate images of two different minors engaging in the sexual acts.

He is being charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of minor - purchase materials, both misdemeanors.

According to the Scott County Jail Inmate's listing, he is out after posting bond.

