Davenport man pleads guilty to pointing gun at man during argument over video game

A Davenport man charged with trying to fire a gun at a man who was with his child in a playground area in September has pleaded guilty.

Michael Dora, 26, filed a written plea of guilty Tuesday to assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, in Scott County District Court.

Per a plea agreement, Scott County prosecutors will dismiss an additional charge of going armed with intent, a Class D felony, when he is sentenced March 27.

The plea is open, meaning prosecutors and Dora can make any recommendation on a sentence, according to the plea agreement.

He remains free on bond.

Davenport police were dispatched around 11 a.m. Sept. 26 to the playground area at the Westview Terrace Apartments in the 7200 block of Hillandale Road for a report of a person with a gun.

According to court documents, Dora was armed with a handgun when he confronted a man about money owed for a video game. The man had his young son with him during the incident.

Dora pulled out the handgun during the argument and threatened the man, who grabbed the handgun and tried to get it away from him, according to court documents.

The man was unable to get the gun away from him and ran from the area with his child. Dora pointed the gun at the man and tried to fire it, but it did not go off because the magazine had fallen out during the struggle, according to court documents.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to court documents.

According to the written plea, Dora admitted to displaying and pointing the gun at the man during the argument.