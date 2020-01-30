Davenport man pleads not guilty in wife's death

A Davenport man charged in the death of his wife, Tiffany Klemme, in July has pleaded not guilty in Scott County District Court.

Casey Randall Klemme, 38, filed his written plea Jan. 12, court records show.

He has a pretrial conference Feb. 14. A trial is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 24.

His appointed attorney, Derek Jones, filed a motion Thursday seeking to withdraw from the case, saying there is a conflict of interest because a prosecution witness was previously represented by the public defender’s office.

Casey Klemme is charged with second-degree murder and domestic abuse assault-strangulation causing bodily injury.

At 10:21 p.m. July 26, Davenport police responded to the couple’s home in the 6900 block of Oak Street for a domestic disturbance.

Casey Klemme was heard yelling that he was choking his wife, according to an arrest affidavit.

He did not have any visible injuries. Tiffany Klemme, 39, was found lying on the floor inside the home.

Police say the couple started to argue because she accused him of cheating. Casey Klemme admitted to grabbing and pushing his wife but denied physically hurting her.

Tiffany Klemme had fresh, visible bruising on her left eye, a bloody nose and a laceration on her foot. She refused medical attention and did not allow police to photograph her injuries.

Casey Klemme was charged with domestic abuse and taken to the Scott County Jail.

The next morning, police were called back to the home and found Tiffany Klemme dead.

An autopsy revealed she suffered internal injuries to her neck that were consistent with strangulation. She also had multiple injuries to her head, according to the affidavit.

Casey Klemme was charged in his wife's death in December.

He also is facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

