Davenport man recovering from COVID-19 shares experience

Like many others who have tested positive for COVID-19, it was a waiting game for Zachary Edwards of Davenport.

"I've never been that sick before. I consider myself fairly healthy and I don't have any pre-existing conditions," he said.

Edwards came down with a fever in the evening on St. Patrick's Day, which lasted throughout the night.

He called out of work the next day on March 18 and went to a walk-in clinic, where he was tested for the flu.

"I thought I had the flu because my wife was just getting over the flu," Edward said.

He was initially experiencing flu-like symptoms such as body aches and a fever.

The test was negative, and he said doctors diagnosed him as likely having COVID-19 based on his symptoms, and told him to self-quarantine. During his visit there were no tests available to see if he had the virus.

Edwards said the doctor advised if his symptoms got worse, especially in his chest, to call the emergency room first and then go in.

Edwards, who is a financial advisor, immediately self-quarantined and called his work. He said management took quick steps to clear the office. Nobody else at his work has experienced any symptoms, he said.

Edwards finally got a test on March 23 at a drive-through Genesis testing site. The wait for his results was said to be between seven and 10 days.

He said, "I was progressively feeling worse. I was getting out of breath really easily, I was coughing a tremendous amount."

"My fever was intermittent and it would get really bad at night. I was coughing so much in the mornings it really took a toll on me as well," said Edwards.

On March 26, Edwards said his oxygen levels dropped a bit, which prompted him to make a trip to the emergency room.

Edwards called Genesis East, where he identified himself as a COVID-19 patient (as doctors instructed) and when he arrived he was met at a table. He said they went through his symptoms with him and brought him to an area outside of the hospital.

"We went to this separate area like a tent they had set up -- kind of -- like a triage unit," said Edwards.

He said inside they had "individual type of makeshift ER rooms set up."

Edwards said he was administered intravenous fluids and had a full workup done, including blood tests and a chest x-ray to check for things including pneumonia.

"I was severely very dehydrated as well even though I was just drinking water and Pedialyte over the last 10 days but I was just very dehydrated," he explained.

After the tests concluded, he said all signs still pointed to a viral infection. His blood work was normal.

He was prescribed cough syrup and an inhaler and was told to continue quarantining.

"I said to the doctor if I don't have this COVID virus what the heck is wrong with me," said Edwards.

On April 4, 12 days after he was tested and 12 pounds lighter, his test results confirmed COVID-19.

Edwards said, "I did feel miserable and to be sick for 11, 12 days like I was... it takes a toll on you psychologically as well. You get up every day and hope you'll feel better and you just don't."

By the time he had confirmation of the virus he was on the mend.

As of Monday, Edwards was fever-free for ten days.

"Even though I've had a difficult time through this it could have been a lot worse," he said.

Edwards said, "it's something to be taken seriously. I want people to be aware it is here but listen to the CDC regulations and guidelines and hopefully we can get all through this here in the next few weeks to few months and come out the other side."

He continues to self-isolate, and said he hopes to donate plasma to help others with COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Genesis Health System said the tent outside the hospital was designated for COVID-19 patients, and is being used on a basis as needed. It was closed over the weekend and remains closed Monday.

