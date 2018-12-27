Davenport man sentenced to 17 years in prison for unlawful possession of a gun

A Davenport man has been sentenced to 210 months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. That comes out to be 17 and a half years.

Officials say 42-year-old Nathaniel Charles Rockwood was sentenced to 210 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Officials made contact with him on December 3, 2017 after obtaining information that he was in possession of a firearm and had warrants for his arrest.

Officials say as officers approached him, he hit two marked police vehicles in an attempt to leave the area. Officials say he then exited the vehicle and ran from officers. Rockwood was apprehended and taken into custody. Officials say he was found in possession of a gun and methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.