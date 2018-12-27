Davenport man sentenced to 17 years on meth and gun charges

A Davenport man has been sentenced to 17.5 years with five years of supervised release on meth and gun charges.

Officials say 30-year-old Corey Alan Taylor, of Davenport, was arrested after law enforcement officials conducted a series of controlled purchases of methamphetamine from him.

Officials say Taylor was found in possession of approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, $43,795 in cash and loaded firearms.

This matter was investigated by the Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.