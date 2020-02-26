Davenport man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for 2018 cell phone store robbery

A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison for his role in an armed robbery at a Davenport cell phone store in December 2018.

Christopher Ronald Martin, 37, will serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty in August to interference with commerce by robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to the plea agreement:

Around 6 p.m. Dec. 27, 2018, Martin and co-defendant DuQwain Hopkins drove to a Sprint Store in the 3800 block of Elmore Avenue.

When they got to the store, Hopkins backed the vehicle into a parking spot immediately in front of the front door of the store.

Martin, who was armed with a gun, went into the store, while Hopkins pulled the vehicle away from the front door.

Martin displayed the gun to an employee, demanded cash and asked where the cell phones were kept.

He then ordered the employee to the back room and told him to open the safe. The employee, at Martin’s direction, removed all the phones and tablets from the safe and placed them in a large duffle bag Martin had brought with him.

Martin then told the employee to lie on the floor and count to 30 before he got up. He took $207 cash and more than $62,000 worth of cell phones and tablets. He and Hopkins then left the area.

Using a GPS device, Davenport police spotted the vehicle pulling into a gas station near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Spring Street.

Both men were taken into custody. Martin had the cash in his pocket.

A search of the trunk turned up the cell phones and tablets taken from the store. Officers also found a blue sweatshirt, black ski mask, and a black t-shirt inside the trunk.

Inside the front pocket of the sweatshirt was a loaded gun, according to the plea agreement.

Martin was convicted in 2004 of armed robbery in Rock Island County. In 2007, he was convicted of bank robbery in federal court.

In 2009, he was convicted of robbery in Scott County. As a convicted felon, Martin is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Hopkins, 23, of Rock Island, was sentenced in August to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to interference with commerce by robbery. He must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term.