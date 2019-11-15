Davenport man sentenced to 90 months in prison on gun charge

A Davenport man has been sentenced to 90 months in prison on a 2016 gun charge.

Officials with the Department of Justice announced 25-year-old Devonte Darnell Holston of Davenport was sentenced to 90 months after pleading guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

They say on June 26, 2016, Holston had two handguns inside a vehicle in Davenport. When officers asked him who he has, he gave a false name and then ran from officers.

Officials say Holston had been previously convicted of two felony burglaries in Wisconsin in 2012, which were punishible by more than one year of prison time.

On March 7, 2017, Holston pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

