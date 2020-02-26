Davenport man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for illegal possession of ammunition

A Davenport man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for illegal possession of ammunition.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa, 30-year-old Zacharia Allen Clark was sentenced to 200 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 1, 2019.

Clark was ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release after his release from prison and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

Officials with the attorney's office say on Sept. 23, 2018, Davenport police officers responded to a nightclub for a report of shots fired.

After investigating, they found that Clark had pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired shots at another person, who was only a few feet away, during a dispute in the parking lot.

That same morning, officials say Clark was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Clark was a passenger.

When he was booked into the Scott County Jail, a round of ammunition was found in his pocket. Clark is prohibited under federal law from possessing ammunition due to multiple prior felony convictions.

At sentencing, because Clark was an "armed career criminal," meaning he had at least three prior convictions of violent felonies, he faced the mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"Zacharia Clark was caught with a single bullet, but because of his numerous acts of violence and long criminal record, he will serve more than sixteen years in federal prison," said U.S. Attorney Krickbaum. Krickbaum continued, "Gang members in the Quad Cities need to pay attention. If we catch you with a gun or ammunition on the street, we will send you to federal prison."