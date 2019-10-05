Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm offense

A Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for a firearm offense.

24-year-old Martell Roberts was sentenced by the United States District Court Judge for felon in possession of a firearm.

During a search warrant conducted by the Bettendorf police department last year, police found two loaded firearms in Roberts home.

He admitted one of the firearms had been reported stolen out of Muscatine. He also acknowledged he had two prior felony convictions for drug felonies.

Roberts was sentenced to a prison term of 100 months to be followed by a term of supervised release of three years. He’s been ordered to pay 100 dollars to the crime victim's fund.