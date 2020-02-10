Davenport man sentenced to prison in kidnapping, assault case

A Davenport man was sentenced Friday to up to 15 years in prison after police say he assaulted a man repeatedly in his apartment and stole his wallet in June.

Travis Michael Bousman, 26, was given credit for time already served in the Scott County Jail. He also was ordered to pay more than $400 in restitution, court records show.

He pleaded guilty in December to third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony, and willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony.

On June 12, Davenport police took a report on June 12 of a possible kidnapping and robbery that occurred in the 700 block of West 3rd Street.

Court documents show officers spoke with a man who said he was walking in that area around 5 p.m. June 11 and came into contact with a man, later identified as Bousman, who invited him to come inside his apartment.

Bousman, the man said, was carrying a large knife on the front of his waistband, according to court documents.

While inside the apartment, Bousman struck the man repeatedly with a laptop computer and another unknown glass object. He took the man’s wallet and a small set of keys, according to court documents.

The man told police he was afraid to leave because he feared Bousman would catch him and further harm him.

Bousman verbally threatened to kill the man while gesturing towards a knife on his waist, according to court documents. Several times over the next 12 hours, Bousman returned to where the man was lying and would strike him repeatedly.

The man did not leave the apartment until Bousman left the next morning.

Officers later located Bousman and found that he had multiple knives, including a large knife similar to the one the man described, on him, according to court documents.

A set of loose cards, which included the man’s driver’s license and two appointment reminder cards containing his name, was located in Bousman’s pants pocket.

The man told police that those items were found in his wallet, according to court documents.