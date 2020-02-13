Davenport man sentenced to up to 15 years in prison in fatal crash

A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to up to 15 years in prison for killing another driver while he was fleeing from a Davenport police officer in June.

Angel Domingo Ochoa, 19, also was ordered to pay $150,000 in victim restitution to the family of 48-year-old Lori Letts of Davenport.

He will receive credit for time already served in the Scott County Jail.

Ochoa pleaded guilty Dec. 31 to homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, and interference with official acts.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence at Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

Just after 2 p.m. on June 13, Davenport Police Officer Michael Stegall attempted to pull over a red 1998 Lincoln Town Car driven by Ochoa at Division Street and Northwest Boulevard, according to court documents.

The officer noted several traffic violations, including no taillight and seat belts not properly worn by Ochoa and his passenger.

Instead of stopping, Ochoa fled. Davenport police have said Ochoa was on the department’s pursuable list of individuals who have had recent involvement in shootings or crimes involving guns.

Ochoa drove at speeds between 80 to 90 mph and failed to stop at multiple red-lighted intersections as he tried to elude the officer, according to court documents.

Ochoa, who was driving westbound on Kimberly Road and approaching North Fairmount Street, failed to stop at the steady red light of the intersection and continued through and broadsided a white 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Letts.

Letts was driving southbound on North Fairmount Street at the time of the crash.

Ochoa was seen on dashcam video and by Stegall trying to get out of the Lincoln Town Car from the driver’s seat but could not because of the severe damage to the vehicle.

He and his passenger were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The passenger was later taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City.

According to court documents, Ochoa admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle the day of the crash and driving recklessly through traffic to get away from police.

