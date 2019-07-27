Davenport man shot by Scott County Deputy remembered by family

The family of a Davenport man who was shot and killed by a Scott County Deputy came together to celebrate what would have been his 24th birthday Saturday morning at Centennial Park.

Robert Mitchell died during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 23rd, 2018. Police say it happened during a traffic stop at 66th Street and Brady Street in Davenport.

“Well, today, we are out here celebrating what would have been his 24th birthday,” said Katherine Wright, Robert Mitchell’s sister.

The incident is still something the family says they haven't forgotten.

“To kill him served no purpose whatsoever. At most, he should be in jail,” said Wright.

During the ceremony, they blew up balloons and wrote messages. Some saying “I love you” and “Happy birthday brother”.

“He's gone, but we are still here, we still love him. There’s not a day that goes by that we are not thinking of him,” said Wright.

Wright says this is not only an opportunity to celebrate her baby brother but remember him for the person he was.

“He didn't have a lot, but even though he didn't have a lot. He was still there for all of his friends, and family. If there was anything, he can do to help you, he would,” said Wright.

As the balloons were released, so were the emotions.

The shooting was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and Division of Criminal Investigation. Prosecutors say Scott County Deputy Greg Hill was justified to use deadly force to save his own life and for the safety of others.

