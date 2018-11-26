Davenport man steps in to help stranger stuck in snow

After a record breaking snowfall in the Quad Cities, one Davenport man stepped up to help a stranger who got stuck in the snow.

A picture of Dominic's dog, Sultan, overlooking while the men help to free the car.

Dominic Kleffmann tells TV6 he was taking his dog Sultan outside when he noticed a car was stuck in the snow.

Dominic says he ran back inside to take his dog in and then went back out to help the stranger.

"The guy told me that five cars passed by him and nobody stopped and I didn't want to be the sixth person," Dominic said.

Dominic tells TV6 he was out helping the stranger for about 15-20 minutes before he was able to recruit a friend of his.

Altogether, the three men worked to free the car and eventually Dominic and his friend were able to help the man get home safely.