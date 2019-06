A Davenport man is $100,000 richer after winning a lottery scratch game.

Steve Logsdon won the third top prize available in the Iowa Lottery's "Dollar Sign" ($) scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at the SC Mini Mart on Locust St. in Davenport.

Logsdon claimed his prize Monday at the lottery's Cedar Rapids regional office.

Dollar Sign is a $10 scratch game that began sales on April 1. Its overall odds are 1 in 3.01 and there are eight top prizes of $100,000.