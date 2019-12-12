Davenport man wins $150,000 in Powerball lottery

It may not have been the $130 million jackpot, but a Davenport man won $150,000 after playing the Powerball lottery game..

Officials announced Thursday that Ron Vernon Jr. match four of the five Powerballs in Saturday's drawing.

The original $50,000 prize was actually tripled because he opted for the $1 Power Play.

The 54-year-old man claimed his prize this week at the lottery office in Cedar Rapids. Vernon said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

“I think I’m going to put it away for a minute, and then decide what I‘m going to do with it here in a while,” he said.