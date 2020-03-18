Davenport mayor addresses city; "we will get through this together"

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson addressed the city Wednesday afternoon in regards to the city's response with the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Mayor Matson in his address said that public safety is and always will be the focus. He mentioned that Genesis is setting up mobile testing sites for COVID-19 but urges that only referred patients should go to that location.

Additionally, he mentioned that city officials are working with the Davenport Community School District to assist the district as needed.

Any Davenport citizen can text COVID19 to 69310 to receive updates on the city is responding to the situation. The mayor also asked that citizens respond to the census online at this link.

"We are in this together and know your city's leadership is actively putting our focus on protecting our citizens," Mayor Matson said. "I plan to provide these briefings periodically as needed to make sure we're up to date with current information."

The mayor asked anyone with questions to ask them below in the Facebook post we've included in this article. He said he will work to address those in his next briefing.

"Stay focused," Mayor Matson said. "We will get through this together, God bless our city, state and nation."

You can watch the address below.