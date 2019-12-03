Davenport mayor addresses history of fights at Shenanigan's Irish Pub after weekend fight

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch issued a statement on Tuesday addressing the history of fights at Shenanigan's Irish Pub, after a woman was nearly hit by a bullet after a weekend fight at the bar.

You can read the full statement here:

"On Sunday morning around 1:00 am, the Davenport Police Department responded to a fight started inside Shenanigan's Irish Pub that spilled out to the corner of Harrison and 3rd Streets. In the chaos, a shot was fired that broke a window at a nearby business and threatened the lives of everyone on the street and those in that business establishment. This unfortunate and potentially deadly event is too familiar at this bar. Since October 2018, large fights have spilled out from Shenanigan's onto city streets at least six times. This activity threatens the safety of all patrons, businesses, and the traveling public in that area.

"In 2018, the Davenport City Council recommended that the State of Iowa deny Shenanigan's Irish Pub a liquor license due to a history of large fights and to protect public safety in that area; the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (Iowa ABD) issued the license against that recommendation.

"Additionally, the Davenport City Council has petitioned the Iowa ABD three separate times in the last five years to remove this business's liquor license, all of which have been denied. The City of Davenport will yet again petition for the removal of Shenanigan's liquor license and continue to work with the Iowa ABD. The general welfare and safety of downtown patrons and businesses demands that we continue to address this nuisance in our downtown neighborhood. In addition

to petitioning the Iowa ABD to remove Shenanigan's liquor license, the City of Davenport with support from the Mayor, City Council, and our Mayor-elect will use all available enforcement tools against the perpetrators and the individual business and property owners.

"These steps are necessary to protect individual well-being and significant public and private investment in this area. Downtown Davenport continues to grow as a welcoming and inclusive environment for businesses and residents. We encourage those with concerns to contact the Iowa ABD to share your comments as this agency has the final decision for liquor licensing in the State of Iowa."

