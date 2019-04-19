Davenport mayor appoints new civil rights commissioners

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission grew by four members yesterday with the appointment of Linda Gilman, Erie Johnson, Michael Liendo, and Ruby Mateos.

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission is designed to be a broad representation of the community and various racial, religious, cultural, and social groups that make up the City of Davenport.

Learn more about each of the new commissioners:

Linda Gilman:

Ms. Gilman has resided in Davenport since April 2017. She has a Master of Science degree in Gerontology and Counseling from National Louis University. Her professional work involves helping families who have individuals diagnosed with dementia and providing training to

caregivers.

Erie Johnson:

Mr. Johnson has a Juris Doctorate from Northern Illinois University College of Law where he received many awards and honors. He currently works as a fiduciary advisory specialist and has previously worked in a legal office representing a variety of legal disciplines. Among various other groups, Mr. Johnson is a member of the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Scott County Bar Association, and Salvation Army Advisory Board.

Michael Liendo:

Mr. Liendo was born and raised in Davenport. He is currently employed as a software engineer and an organizer of QC Coders where he presents free programming sessions to the community. Mr. Liendo also participates in Well Suited QC, a nonprofit organization founded by Tracy White, to bring together African-American boys and teenagers from disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Quad Cities with African-American men.

Ruby Mateos:

Ms. Mateos has a Master of Science in Health Sciences from Trident University International, a Master of Jurisprudence in Health Law and Policy from Loyola University Chicago School of Law, and is working on a Doctorate of Public Health in Advocacy and Leadership. She is employed as a public health manager where she has collaborated in a multicultural and multilingual environment to support health law and public policy including community and public health.

According to a release to the media, Erie Johnson and Ruby Mateos have been serving on Davenport’s Affirmative Action Commission and

Housing Commission, respectively. They will vacate these seats concurrently with their confirmation to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission. The four new commissioners will be presented for confirmation at the April 24 City Council meeting.