Davenport mayor forms Flood Task Force

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch has announced the formation of a community-centered task force to assist in planning the future of Davenport’s riverfront and flood protection measures. The Flood Task Force is comprised of 22 members broadly representing the community with residents, business owners, elected

officials, developers, and experts in the Mississippi River, flooding, and weather-related fields. This group of invested community members will learn about Davenport’s current efforts to combat Mississippi River

flooding and guide future plans to provide collaborative flood protection for the city while focusing on Davenport’s interdependence with all cities along the ten-state Mississippi River corridor.

The first meeting of the Flood Task Force is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm in the Davenport Police Department Community Room located at 416 Harrison Street. To fully explore this

comprehensive issue and provide adequate time for discussion, multiple future meetings are anticipated.

The next two meetings have already been scheduled on July 23 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm and on August 6 from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. All meetings will be held in the Davenport Police Department Community

Room.

During the first meeting, the task force will review the current flood response plan; identify, review, and prioritize what is collaboratively flood protected; and discuss how to define what shared responsibility

looks like. All meetings of the Flood Task Force are open to the public