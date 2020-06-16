Davenport mayor on "ensuring Davenport is safe, stable and welcoming for all"

The city of Davenport's mayor is committed to "ensuring Davenport is safe, stable and welcoming for all."

On Monday, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher and Scott County Board Chair Tony Knobbe met with Larry Roberson of the NAACP, Jazmin Newton from LULAC and Pastor Grimes of Churches United. This meeting was held to discuss the local community impact following the nationwide protests in response to George Floyd's death.

In a statement that officials released on Tuesday, it said the city of Davenport's mayor is "committed to pursuing an ongoing dialogue with the NAACP, LULAC, Churches United, and other community organizations to celebrate the diversity in Davenport and to ensure that all citizens feel safe."

“I am committed to continue working with our community partners and citizens to ensure that Davenport is safe, stable and welcoming for all” said Mayor Matson.

Mayor Matson will meet with community leaders and citizens in the coming weeks and months to continue this important conversation.

