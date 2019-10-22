Davenport named one of slowest-growing cities in U.S.

Research conducted by WalletHub finds Davenport ranks near the bottom of its list of fastest-growing cities in America in 2019.

Davenport is listed 512th overall out of 515 cities which were ranked using 17 “relevant metrics” over seven years, including overall population growth, growth of college-educated population, unemployment rate decrease, and job growth.

The cities on the overall list finishing below Davenport are Erie, Pennsylvania, Canton, Ohio, and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Lehigh Acres, Florida, tops the list as the “fastest-growing” U.S. city, followed by Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Bend, Oregon.

WalletHub categorizes Davenport as a midsized city, which it defines as having a population of 100,000 to 300,000.